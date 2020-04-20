Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Sunday, April 19

Driving While Suspended

At 12:36 a.m. on McPherson Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a driver was issued a citation for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and warned for driving without headlights when required.

At 9:19 p.m. on the 2300 block of Broadway Avenue, a driver was issued a citation for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.

Juvenile Problem

At 6:42 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, it was reported that a male juvenile was taking old cigarettes from cigarette trashcan. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

Suspicious Subject

At 6:54 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was requested that male and female transients be trespassed from location. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate.

Criminal Trespass

At 7:41 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was requested that a transient be trespassed from location. An officer responded and the subject left upon request and was permanently trespassed.

Arrest

At 10:43 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant on James Wilson, 45, of Coos Bay for alleged unlawful possession of meth.

