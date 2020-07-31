July 28
12:05 a.m., criminal trespassing reported at Simpson Park, report of attempted break-in to caller's vehicle. Not as reported, two vehicles at location warned for trespassing.
12:44 a.m., theft of cell phone reported in the 3000 block of Tremont Ave.
3:05 a.m., criminal mischief in the area of 12th Court and Madrona St., report of broken window on vehicle near location, checked area, warned subject for disorderly conduct.
11:01 a.m., stalking reported in the 1500 block of Sherman Ave., issued stalking complaint citation.
12:27 p.m., disorderly conduct reported in the 3400 block of Broadway Ave., report of disturbance between male and femail in parking lot, dispute was verbal only, officers advised them to move their vehicle; warned for disorderly conduct.
12:32 p.m., report of hit an run in the 2100 block of Newmark St., report taken.
3:13 p.m. criminal trespassing in the 1400 block of Sherman Ave., report of female knocking on door, she was advised of her permanent trespass from the residence.
6:39 p.m., theft from location in the 3200 block of Tremont Ave., report taken.
8:56 p.m., counterfeit $50 bill found in the area of Lewis St. and Ash St., officer seized.
July 29
12:07 a.m., suspicious subject across from North Bend Lanes.
1:38 a.m., assisted outside agency in the 91000 block of Cape Arago Highway.
2:10 a.m., warned person for disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic in the roadway at Virginia Ave. and Meade Ave.
8:10 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1200 block of Virginia Ave., subject trespassed from location.
9:26 a.m., violation of restraining order in the 1800 block of Maple St.
9:30 a.m., driver issued citations for driving while suspended, driving uninsured, failure to register vehicle and failure to stop for pedestrian in a walkway at Everett and Virginia Aves.
10:24 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Newmark Ave., subject cited in lieu of custody.
12:02 p.m., harassment reported in the 1700 block of 13th St.
12:54 p.m., theft reported in the 1900 block of Sherman Ave., report taken.
3:02 p.m., disturbance at Washington and Sherman Aves., warning issued.
8:37 p.m., suspicious conditions reported at California Ave. and Maple St.
9:42 p.m., suspicious vehicle in the 1700 block of Virginia Ave.
9:42 p.m., warrant service in the 1700 block of Virginia Ave., arrested Caleb W. Burns, 27, on a charge of probation violation, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, cited in lieu of custody.
9:53 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the 1900 block of Cedar St.
10:02 p.m., juvenile problem reported in the area of Stanton Ave. and Wall St., handled by OSP.
