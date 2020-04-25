Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Thursday, April 23

Criminal Trespass

At 1:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer warned a subject for trespass.

Drinking Unlicensed Premise

At 5:59 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a subject throwing stuff at people in the parking lot. An officer contacted the subject. He dumped out his alcohol.

Suspicious Conditions

At 7:29 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, an open door was reported. Officers checked the building and were unable to locate anyone. The door was resecured.

Suspicious Vehicle

At 8:35 p.m. on Ash Street, it was reported that a suspicious vehicle was going door-to-door. Officer contacted caller by phone and was told subjects were going door-to-door selling vacuums.

At 9 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with suspicious vehicle at location. Driver stated he was visiting a residence across the street.

Arrest

At 9:14 p.m. on Newmark Plaza, Jerrod Strong, 34, was cited in lieu of custody for alleged criminal trespass 2.

At 11:45 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jerrod Strong, 34, of Coos Bay was cited in lieu of custody for alleged criminal trespass.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

SUBSCRIPTION SPECIAL

From now through April 30th, new subscribers can receive home delivery of The World plus Full Access to all online content +E-editions for 50% off our monthly auto-pay rate! $29.98 for 60 days.

Call 541-266-6047 to sign up!

Email Newsletters



Load comments