NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, April 23
Criminal Trespass
At 1:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer warned a subject for trespass.
Drinking Unlicensed Premise
At 5:59 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a subject throwing stuff at people in the parking lot. An officer contacted the subject. He dumped out his alcohol.
Suspicious Conditions
At 7:29 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, an open door was reported. Officers checked the building and were unable to locate anyone. The door was resecured.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 8:35 p.m. on Ash Street, it was reported that a suspicious vehicle was going door-to-door. Officer contacted caller by phone and was told subjects were going door-to-door selling vacuums.
At 9 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer was out with suspicious vehicle at location. Driver stated he was visiting a residence across the street.
Arrest
At 9:14 p.m. on Newmark Plaza, Jerrod Strong, 34, was cited in lieu of custody for alleged criminal trespass 2.
At 11:45 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jerrod Strong, 34, of Coos Bay was cited in lieu of custody for alleged criminal trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In