NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, July 19
Disturbance
At 2:57 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a third party reported via text of a disturbance at location. Officers made contact and advised to separate for the evening.
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:12 a.m. on Laura Lane, a caller requested police check his vehicle parked at location after receiving an alert of a car broken into. Officers checked the vehicle and advised it is secure.
At 8:50 p.m. on Inland Drive, a third party text reported needing police at location. Officers made contact with female and male at location who had a verbal argument and were advised to separate for the night.
At 9:45 p.m. on Wall Street, a report was made of neighbors riding ATVs in the yard and side street. Officers made contact and advised of city ordinance and traffic ordinance violation. Owner put the vehicle away for the night.
At 11:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a suspicious male inside a store. An officer made contact and advised he was waiting for a cab.
Found Property
At 10:38 a.m. on Oriole Road and East Bay Road, a phone and needle were found. The needle was seized for destruction. The individual who found the items will have to attempt to contact the owner to return phone.
Disorderly Conduct
At 11:41 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, multiple 9-1-1 reports were made of a subject throwing rocks at vehicles. Officers located the subject at Pine and Newmark. The subject claimed he did not throw the rock but that he threatened to because the vehicle almost hit him. The subject was instructed to call law enforcement in the future instead.
Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 12:28 p.m. on 13th Street, a report was made of an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, theft of purse and keys from vehicle sometimes in the last 15 minutes before calling. Officers responded and checked surrounding areas and trail systems but were unable to locate. A report was taken and a request made for extra patrol in the neighborhood.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:12 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a report was made of a tent behind a garage at location. An officer responded and advised it was just a princess playhouse that likely blew there from the wind. No one was inside.
Mental Subject
At 10:33 p.m. on Channel Street, a mental subject was reported.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:49 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In