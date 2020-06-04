NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, June 2
Disturbance
At 3:09 a.m. on Marion Avenue, a report was made of a daughter and step father in a family dispute. Officers made contact and warned them for disorderly conduct.
At 8:55 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance at the Methodist Church. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate and were advised it was the Methodist Church in Coos Bay.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:30 a.m. on Newmark Street, an officer observed a previously trespassed subject on the property and warned them for criminal trespass. The subject moved to the sidewalk.
At 2:11 p.m. on California Avenue, an officer assisted a citizen at location where residents of apartments later came to the police department to report a male subject being aggressive toward tenants having mental issues. Management company approved trespass and subject was advised on trespass.
At 8:51 p.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was warned for trespass. Subject was compliant and left upon request.
Suspicious Subject
At 10:53 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was requested that a male sleeping on the sidewalk partially on their property be asked to leave. An officer responded and confirmed he is on public property and employees were informed he could not be told to leave.
At 9:19 p.m. on Hamilton Drive, a report was made of a suspicious subject talking to herself and sometimes laying in the street. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Juvenile Problem
At 4:06 p.m. on Montana Avenue and McPherson Avenue, a report was made of three younger people laying in the road at locations. Subjects got up and walked away while report was being made. Officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
