{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Wednesday, July 3

Warrant Service

At 1:30 a.m. on California Avenue, Florence Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant to an individual for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail is set at $25,000.

Suspicious Subject

At 6:55 a.m. on Cedar Street, a 911 report came in of a suspicious subject possibly under the influence. Officers contacted the subject and he left upon request.

At 7:39 a.m. on Washington Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a report came in of a subject camping in his vehicle and defecating behind the theater. An officer contacted the subject and he was advised to move along.

Welfare Check

At 9:57 a.m. on Cedar Street and Newmark Avenue, a report came in of a requested welfare check on a subject stepping into traffic. The subject was contacted by an office and was fine, but having mental health issues.

Theft

At 10:01 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft of food and beer was reported. The subject was cited in lieu of custody and was permanently trespassed from Safeway.

Mental Subject

At 1:03 p.m. on Cedar Street and Newmark Avenye, it was reported that a transient was attempting to direct traffic. The subject was given a courtesy ride to the bus stop.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
1
0
0
0