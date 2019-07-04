NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, July 3
Warrant Service
At 1:30 a.m. on California Avenue, Florence Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant to an individual for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine. Bail is set at $25,000.
Suspicious Subject
At 6:55 a.m. on Cedar Street, a 911 report came in of a suspicious subject possibly under the influence. Officers contacted the subject and he left upon request.
At 7:39 a.m. on Washington Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a report came in of a subject camping in his vehicle and defecating behind the theater. An officer contacted the subject and he was advised to move along.
Welfare Check
At 9:57 a.m. on Cedar Street and Newmark Avenue, a report came in of a requested welfare check on a subject stepping into traffic. The subject was contacted by an office and was fine, but having mental health issues.
Theft
At 10:01 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, theft of food and beer was reported. The subject was cited in lieu of custody and was permanently trespassed from Safeway.
Mental Subject
At 1:03 p.m. on Cedar Street and Newmark Avenye, it was reported that a transient was attempting to direct traffic. The subject was given a courtesy ride to the bus stop.