NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, July 2
Warrant Service
At 3:14 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and Bandon Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant on a charge of burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, attempted theft in the first degree and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Bail is set at $25,000.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:44 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, owner of location required assistance for disorderly male refusing to leave. An officer located the subject down the street and informed him of permanent trespass.
At 9:44 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, property manager required a subject panhandling on property to be trespassed. The subject refused to leave when asked. Officers contacted the subject and issued permanent trespass from location. Subject was also instructed to stop going door to door asking for money for a locksmith.
Suspicious Subject
At 11:48 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, a report came in of a suspicious subject seen last night in area hiding in the bushes. An officer responded and contacted the subject, who stated he works there and is waiting for the pastor.
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:09 p.m. on Oak Street and Ohio Avenue, a report came in of a subject yelling and hitchhiking and asking for money from them near the location. An officer responded and contacted the subject who was warned for disorderly conduct. A courtesy ride was given to DHS.
Criminal Mischief
At 4:34 p.m. on Harbor Avenue, a report came in of a tire being slashed while parked at location.