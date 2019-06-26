NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, June 24
Assault
At 1:42 a.m., a report was taken for assault II/domestic and menacing/domestic in the 2000 block of Newmark.
Dispute
At 2:52 a.m., police received a call regarding a family dispute in the 2400 block of Grant St. Officers responded, advised subject was intoxicated, verbal only.
Suspicious subject
At 6:45 a.m., a police received a report of a suspicious person in the 800 block of California Avenue. Caller said a man was in his backyard. Officer contacted man, he was advised not to return.
Theft
At 9:15 a.m., a theft was reported in the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue. Caller got property back, didn't want to pursue charges. Information given to officer, logged.
Suspicious vehicle
At 11:51 a.m., a report was received of a suspicious vehicle at Tremont Avenue and K2 Imports, parked by the railroad tracks. Owner notified.
Warrant service
At 12:36 p.m., a caller reported a subject walking in the roadway at Broadway Avenue and 16th Street. After contact, police arrested Dylan L Fritts, 24, of Coos Bay on an outstanding NBPD warrant charging burglary 2, attempted theft 1, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of heroin. Taken to Coos County Jail and lodged with a $25,000 bail.
Indecent exposure
AT 2:33 p.m., officers received a report of indecent exposure in the 2200 block of Newmark Street. Officers and medical responded, subject was transferred to Bay Area Hospital on a voluntary hold.
Criminal trespass
AT 10:11 p.m., police received a report of criminal trespassing in the 3200 block of Tremont Avenue. Suspect warned.
Traffic stop
AT 11:41 p.m., following a traffic stop at Sherman and Union Avenue, driver was warned for driving without headlights, speed racing and curfew.