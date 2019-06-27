NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, June 25
Disorderly conduct
At 1:48 a.m., police received a report of disorderly conduct at Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue. Suspect was warned.
Suspicious person
At 3:49 p.m., a suspicious person was reported in the 1200 block of Airport Way. Person left upon request.
Disorderly conduct
At 4:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported in the area of Virginia Avenue and Madrona Street. Suspect warned.
At 4:27 p.m., a possible theft of a package off a front porch was reported in the 2500 block of Pine Street. Suspect Austin W. Benavidez, 20, of Port Orford, was cited in lieu of custody on a charge of theft 2. Property was returned to owner.
At 6:56 p.m., officers assisted an outside agency under the McCullough Bridge. Handled.