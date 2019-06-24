NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, June 23
Suspicious subject
At 1:11 a.m., a report was received of a suspicious man pushing bikes down the street in the 1200 block of Winsor Avenue. Officers contacted man, who lives there, who advised he was moving items to the lower garage. Handled.
Driving uninsured
At 2:15 a.m. a driver was cited on a charge of driving uninsured at Sherman and Washington Avenue. Vehicle was impounded by Mast Bros.
Alarm
At 7:12 a.m., officers responded to an alarm sounding on Everett Avenue and located a bird inside the building. Bird was let out of the building.
Criminal trespass
At 7:31 a.m., a report of criminal trespassing was received from the 3200 block of Broadway Avenue. A man wearing a blanket was banging on building at location and walked away yelling. Officers contacted subject in the 1800 block of Clark Street and issued a permanent trespass from the property.
Traffic light malfunction
At 7:47 a.m., a report was received of a signal malfunction at 16th and Broadway. Signal was hung up on a cable, information relayed to ODOT.
Criminal trespass
At 9:20 a.m., police received a report of criminal trespass in the 2100 block of Marion Avenue. A neighbor reported a broken window and ladder at the house. Officers responded and were unable to locate anyone inside. Will secure house.
Shoplifting
At 2:48 p.m., a shoplifter was reported in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue. The shoplifter ran on foot from Safeway with chicken. A citizen recovered the chicken. Officers checked area, located the suspect at ILWU. Safeway not pursuing charges for theft, requested suspect be permanently trespassed from store; suspect informed.
Unsecured child
At 3:04 p.m., a driving complaint was received regarding a vehicle on U.S. Highway 101 with a child unsecured in the car. Located vehicle at Chevron on Virginia, driver warned for improper use of child restraints.
Criminal trespass
At 3:28 p.m., a report was received regarding criminal trespassing in the 1700 block of Virginia Avenue. A shoplifter reportedly was in the bathroom eating a sandwich he took; multiple issues in past with subject. Officers responded and issued suspect a permanent trespassing order.
Violation of restraining order
At 7:02 p.m., in the 3500 block of Chester Street, police arrested Joshua Evanow, 28, on a charge of violation of a restraining order. Evanow was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disturbance
At 10:08 p.m., officers responded to a report of loud music in the 2000 block of State Street. Subject agreed to turn it down.
Criminal trespass
AT 11:08 p.m., a report was received from the 900 block of Montana Avenue of a man in the backyard stealing cans. Officers responded, man fled prior to arrival, unable to locate.