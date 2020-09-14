Sept. 3
1:03 a.m., report of shots being fired in the 1100 block of Ferry Road. Officer checked the area, unable to locate.
3:44 a.m., report of suspicious subjects in the 1300 block of Virginia Ave. behind Chevron. Officer made contact, they advised they were looking for a dog.
3:54 a.m., disorderly conduct in the area of Virginia and Everett Ave., male in roadway near location. Officers made contact, warned for disorderly conduct, will remain in area monitoring.
4:49 a.m., disturbance in the 1300 block of Virginia Ave., report of verbal disturbance behind location. Officers contacted involved parties.
5:10 a.m., suspicious subject in the 1900 block of Virginia Ave. Report of vehicle parked in place for over three hours, officers made contact with passenger of vehicle, business no longer wanted subject to leave.
5:45 a.m., suspicious subject in the 2700 block of Broadway Ave., male on property with his belongings. Before discussion with reporting party, he got on sidewalk and headed northbound.
9:32 a.m., criminal mischief in the 2500 block of 11th St., mailbox smashed overnight, extra patrol requested.
10:20 a.m., criminal mischief in the 2200 block of Garfield St., reporting party at NBPD, reporting damage to construction equipment at location. Report taken.
10:50 a.m., criminal trespassing in the 1800 block of Newmark St. Male transient has all his stuff spread out at business. Officers responded, subject was permanently trespassed and told to move along.
12:46 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 3400 block of Ash St., report of subject defecating on property, officers responded and subject nearby. Charged with criminal trespass 2, warned for disposal of bodily fluids.
1:34 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 2500 block of Marion Ave., report that a male transient came into reporting party's yard and used her hose, requested that he be trespassed. Officers located him at the Pony Village Mall parking lot, issued a permanent trespassing order.
3:40 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 2700 block of Virginia Ave., officer flagged down by employee of location, requested subject be trespassed; officer delivered permanent trespassing order.
5:35 p;m., burglary reported in the 93000 block of Viking Lane.
6 p.m., fraud reported in the 2500 block of Pacific Ave.; report taken.
6:15 p.m., illegal camping in the 1900 block of Sherman Ave., male subject camped at location for over a week, officer made contact and advised female left again and to call if she shows back up.
8:04 p.m., disorderly conduct in the 0 block of Chappell Parkway, report of disorderly subject at location, officers made contact, verbal only.
9:27 p.m., noise complaint in the 2500 block of Sherman Ave., loud music coming from house north of reporting party's. Officers made contact, advised of complaint and they turned the music down.
10:54 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 2300 block of Tremont Ave., report of subjects in alcove being loud. Officers made contact with security guard who was advised involved parties left prior to arrival.
Sept. 2
12:05 a.m., disorderly conduct in the 2100 block of California Ave.
1:44 a.m., criminal mischief in the area of Califoria and Union Ave.
3:57 a.m., theft in the 2600 block of Virgina Ave.
9:10 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 2200 block of Marion Ave.
9:12 a.m., mental subject in the North Bend area, Suicide Hotline reporting subject. He was contacted and transported to Bay Area Hospital on a Coos Health & Wellness director hold.
11:28 a.m., burglary in the area Monroe and Connecticut, storage unit broken into at location. Officer responded, report taken for burglary 2 and theft 2.
3:55 p.m., disturbance in the area of Broadway Ave. and Newmark St., report of subject kicking a vehicle, then driver getting out with a knife, driver then left the area. Officers located both involved, neither wanted to pursue charges, involved parties separated.
5:59 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1700 block of Virginia Ave. Report of previously trespassed male at location. Officer advised him to move along.
6:19 p.m., criminal trespassing in the 1600 block of Virginia Ave. Report of previously trespassed subject at location. Officers made contact and advised person to move along.
7:03 p.m., North Bend fire called to Oak St. and Virginia Ave.
7:10 p.m., suspicious condictions in the 2200 block of Newmark St., suspicious calls to location, officers checked area.
7:38 p.m., suicidal subject in the North Bend area; handled.
9:04 p.m., disturbance in the area of Colorado Ave. and Arthur St., officers made contact with multiple subjects and mobile response team responded; verbal only.
10:14 p.m., noise complaint in the 2100 block of McPherson Ave., officers made contact with residents and advised them of continual noise complaints.
Sept. 1
12:27 a.m., suspicious conditions in the 2300 block of Marion Ave.
12:39 a.m., assault reported at Mill Casino-Hotel, 3201 Tremont Ave.
5:55 a.m., disturbance in the area of Sherman and Florida Ave.
9:24 a.m., unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in the 1000 block of Oregon Ave.
9:42 a.m., warrant service at NBPD, 835 California Ave.
11:05 a.m., harassment reported in the 700 block of Oregon Ave.
2:26 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1500 block of Oregon Ave.
4:53 p.m., accident at 16th St. and Broadway Ave.
7:35 p.m., suspicious subject on the McCullough Bridge.
9:50 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 2700 block of Union Ave.
10:05 p.m., suspicious conditions in the 1700 block of Sherman Ave.
