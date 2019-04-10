NORTH BEND — The North Bend Police Department is advising the public to be on the lookout for two suspects in multiple fraud causes.
In a press release from NBPD, officers first responded to Umpqua Bank on April 4 at 5:05 p.m. after bank employees reported two individuals trying to pass a forged check. The suspects were Samuel Senner, 34, from Springfield, and Allyson Thompson, 38, from Kappa, Hawaii.
After officers arrived, they were able to confirm the check trying to be cashed was fraudulent and also connected to an earlier report of fraudulent account activity from the legitimate account holders, the release said.
“During a search, a significant amount of methamphetamine was discovered,” the release said. “Senner and Thompson were arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of forgery, identity theft, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy.”
They were later released.
However, officers followed up by responding to the Super 8 Hotel in Coos Bay and executed a search warrant for the room occupied by Senner and Thompson. There, officers found evidence of counterfeiting, forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, identity theft, criminal possession of a forgery device and unlawful possession of methamphetamine were seized, the release said.
“Samuel Senner and Allyson Thompson have since continued to commit crimes of theft and fraud in our area,” the release said. “Citizens and business owners should remain vigilant. Photographs of Senner and Thompson are included with this release and locals are encouraged to notify their local police departments if theft or fraudulent activity is suspected.”