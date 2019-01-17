NORTH BEND — North Bend Police Department released a breakdown of its 2018 crime statistics showing huge reductions in property and violent crimes across the city.
According to its press release, property crime dropped 53.3 percent and violent crime was down 37.6 percent.
In 2017, the total number of violent crimes, which ranges from simple assault to murder/homicide, was 109 cases compared to last year’s 68 cases. For property crimes, in 2017 the city saw a total of 1,009 cases dropped down to 471 cases in 2018.
“These staggering crime drops are accredited to a collaborative and comprehensive plan in which the entire community played a role,” the press release said.
In 2016, the department conducted a staffing study which found officers spent about 90 percent of their time answering calls and only 10 percent on pro-active policing. It was recommended from the study that the North Bend Police Department be staffed with 33 officers.
Last year, the department was able to add four new officers, which allowed it to restructure and adjust its shift schedules.
“The new officers and 10-hour shift would allow for 30 work hours in a 24-hour day, overlapping work shifts during high-call volume time periods,” the release said.
While the call volume remained relatively the same in 2017 and 2018, decreasing only from 9,233 calls to 8,701 calls, North Bend Police Chief Robert Kappelman said in the release the activity in calls isn’t unusual when a community-policing philosophy is employed and staffed appropriately.
“Call volumes often increase when citizen/police trust is high resulting in greater reporting of suspicious activity,” he said.
Simple assault crimes dropped from 85 to 43, sex crimes from 10 to four and rape crimes from five to three. On the other hand, robbery crimes jumped from two to nine, aggravated assault crimes from seven to eight and murder/homicide cases from zero to one.
Across the board, all property crimes saw a reduction with burglary crimes dropping from 98 to 75, theft crimes from 607 to 287, unlawful entry into a vehicle sank from 206 to 86 and stolen vehicle crimes from 98 to 23.
“I thank our city leaders for trusting our research and making difficult decisions,” Kappelman said. “I thank our citizens for working together with their neighbors in reporting suspicious activity. Most of all, I thank our staff. They endured changing shifts, took a significant voluntary pay cut and responded to high demands for performance.”