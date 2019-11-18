NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Friday, Nov. 15
Noise Complaint
At 3:25 a.m. on California Avenue, it was reported that a neighbor was banging on the walls and doors and yelling. Officers responded and the subject was warned of the complaint and advised to keep it down.
Arrest
At 7:28 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served three North Bend Police warrants. Latiesha Raylene Metcalfe, 28, of Portland, was arrested on warrants for possession of heroin.
At 11:55 a.m. on Virginia Court, it was reported that a subject was on the property that was not supposed to be. Officers responded and arrested Ricco Contreras, 18, of Springfield for violation of court order and charged with criminal trespass 2. Contreras was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 6:35 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, David Duenas, 46, from Bandon was cited and released on a charge of theft 3.
At 8:28 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Robert Harris, 56, from Charleston was cited and released on a charge of theft 2.
Shoplifter
At 8:39 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway reported a shoplifter still checking out with other items while the stolen item was pocketed. Officers contacted the unnamed 32-year-old from New Mexico and cited them in lieu of custody for theft 3 and permanently trespassed from Safeway.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:25 p.m. on Union Avenue, an employee of apartments reported an out-of-control subject. Officers responded and contacted tenants. The male subject was warned for disorderly conduct and issued a trespass from the upper half of the apartments.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Arrest
At 1:16 a.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, Keith Smith, 38, of Allegany was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on original charges of unlawful use of a weapon, pointing firearm at another, menacing with law enforcement officer, and disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $25,000.
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:37 a.m. on Pittam Loop, a 911 report was made of a suspicious subject coming out of the woods with a gun case. An officer checked the area but were unable to locate.
Found Property
At 8:45 a.m. on Washington Avenue and Union Avenue, fire extinguishers were found.
Burglary
At 12:47 p.m. on Channel Street, a reported robbery took place in the lobby. Golf clubs were stolen.
Accident
At 1:02 p.m. on Ohio Avenue and Cedar Street, a 911 report was made of a two vehicle accident involving a blue 2006 Nissan driven by a 28-year-old from North Bend and a 2019 Chevy driven by a 50-year-old from Iowa with a 50-year-old passenger from Lakeside. Both vehicles were towed by Expert Towing.
Sunday, Nov. 17
Recovered Stolen Property
At 11:05 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police recovered a stolen license plate.
Disturbance
At 1:39 p.m. in Boynton Park, a 911 report was made of a disturbance involving several juveniles and vehicles. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.