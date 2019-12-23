Earlier this week this week, the Oregon Department of Justice announced that it would not appeal the post-conviction relief ruling from a Malheur County Circuit Court.

“I would call this a victory,” said Janis Puracal, lead attorney for Nicholas McGuffin, on his exoneration after he spent nine years in prison for manslaughter. “It’s an honor for my entire team to work on this case and see him go home to his family in time for Christmas.”