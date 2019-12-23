Saturday, Dec. 21
Traffic stop
At 2:16 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Sherman Avenue, a driver was ticketed for driving uninsured and the vehicle was towed by Mast Brothers and impounded.
Traffic hazard
At 7:39 a.m. on U.S. Highway 101, a large amount of 911 calls came in of water on the roadway. Officers responded and advised that both southbound lanes were covered. Oregon Department of Transportation was advised and will respond. The North Bend street department responded and provided caution signs and cones while handling clearing drains. The water receded and ODOT was canceled by the police department.
Flooding
At 8:36 a.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made of high water at location. The North Bend street department was notified and will handle it.
Arrest
At 1:50 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 call was made on the business line to report an impaired driver. Officers contacted the subject inside the Mini Pet Mart where Celia Lizbeth Bellina Iparraguirre, 58, was arrested on a charge DUII. The subject was cited and released in lieu of custody.
At 2:28 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Shannon Rogers, 39, was taken into custody on charges of violation of a restraining order, assault IV domestic felony, and interfering with a report. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Hit and run
At 4:40 p.m. on Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue, a three-vehicle motor vehicle accident occurred. One vehicle left the scene. Of the other two vehicles, the driver of the 2016 black Ford Focus was a 27-year-old from Coos Bay while the 2010 white Ford Focus was driven by a 20-year-old from Coos Bay. A report was taken.
You have free articles remaining.
Friday, Dec. 20
Alarm
At 6:06 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a showroom motion alarm went off. Officers responded and the building was secure. Likely weather related.
Criminal mischief
At 11:16 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report was made of an employee’s tires slashed in the parking lot of Sizzler. A report was taken and case suspended.
Disorderly conduct
At 12:25 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male transient was yelling and cussing outside. An officer responded and the subject was warned for disorderly conduct and advised to move along.
Disturbance
At 2:07 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made of an adult female and possibly a 10-year-old arguing and left in a vehicle at a high rate of speed. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Suspicious subject
At 2:11 p.m. on Tremont Avenue and Highway Street, a report was made of a subject walking down Highway 101 with no pants on. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.