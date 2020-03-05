Wednesday, March 4
Criminal Trespass
At 9:28 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was camping on the community center property and that it is an ongoing problem. An officer responded and contacted two subjects, gave warnings and they agreed to move on.
At 9:49 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a request was made for a subject to be trespassed from restaurant.
Suspicious Conditions
At 5:27 p.m. on Union Avenue, a report was made of dogs jumping the fence and trying to attack the caller when walking his dog. The officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of the complaint.
Juvenile Problem
At 6:16 p.m. on Lincoln Street, a report was made of a juvenile problem. An officer responded and spoke with caseworker. The juvenile complied for the evening.
At 7:14 p.m. on State Street, a report was made of an out-of-control juvenile. Officers responded and the juvenile calmed down.
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:34 p.m. on Pony Creek Road, a subject was warned for disorderly conduct. Any other calls regarding him “being disorderly will result in him going south.”
Mental Subject
At 7:45 p.m. at Inland Drive, a mental subject requested a welfare check on a neighbor. No assistance was needed.
Arrest
At 10:36 p.m. on Everett Avenue, Aaron M. Martin, 27, of Port Angeles was arrested on a Port Angeles Police Department warrant for contempt of court. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
