Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
Theft
At 5:34 p.m. on Dec. 30 North Bend Police responded to a theft of credit cards at 2202 Hamilton Drive.
Hit and run
At 12:33 p.m. on Dec. 31, North Bend Police responded to a report of a hit and run at 1911 Newmark St. Officers took down possible suspect information in their report.
Criminal trespass
At 1:26 p.m. on Dec. 31, North Bend Police responded to a report of 3219 Broadway Avenue, where a subject was said to be sleeping on the property. Owners requested the subject be trespassed. Officers made contact with the subject and reminded them of previous trespass.
Shots fired
At 5:39 a.m. on Jan. 1, North Bend Police responded to a report of shots being fired at 1550 Monroe Ave.