Monday, Dec. 16

Theft

At 7:54 a.m. on Ash Street, it was reported that a purse and firearm were stolen from a vehicle overnight. An officer responded and took the report.

At 3:02 p.m. on Grant Street, a theft from a vehicle was reported. An officer contacted the caller and extra patrols were requested.

Suspicious conditions

At 8:40 a.m. on Fir Street, two 911 reports were made of a subject on property taking items and placing them in a cart before leaving the area. Officers contacted the subject and confirmed he was collecting the family’s property from the address.

Harassment

At 12:09 p.m. on Waite Street, it was reported that a subject was calling and making threats. An officer contacted the subject and warned them not to call the clinic.

Disturbance

At 4:51 p.m. on Liberty Street, it was reported that teens were fighting behind location. Officers responded and contacted the victims but were unable to locate the suspects that fled. The victim does not want to pursue charges.

