Wednesday, Jan. 15
Criminal Trespass
At 2:16 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, two subjects were warned for criminal trespass.
At 8:41 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded to a call for trespass and warned a subject for criminal trespass.
Arrest
At 11:38 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Mark Huff, 39, from Coos Bay was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation and criminal trespass.
Traffic Signal Malfunction
At 2:25 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a traffic signal was malfunctioning and Oregon Department of Transportation was advised.