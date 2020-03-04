Monday, March 2
Violation of Court Order
At 12:44 a.m. on 11th Court, a report was made of a violation of restraining order. Officers checked the area but was unable to locate.
Theft
At 1:43 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, theft from a vehicle was reported. An officer responded and a report was taken.
At 8:22 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that money was stolen from the tip jar.
Disorderly Conduct
At 2:30 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, a report of disturbance was made. The subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital and warned for disorderly conduct.
Arrest
At 3:47 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 60, from North Bend was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody. The subject was gathering their belongings and leaving.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:09 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 4:20 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
Traffic Stop
At 6:37 p.m. on California Avenue and Meade Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to yield to pedestrian.
Suspicious Vehicle
At 8:39 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, someone reported a suspicious vehicle doing circles around her car. An officer contacted the driver who advised he thought it was somebody else. The driver was warned for careless driving.
Sunday, March 1
Criminal Trespass
At 1:51 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 7:36 a.m. on Everett Avenue, an officer spoke with the caller reporting criminal trespass. Myrtle Point Police will update North Bend Police when they have made contact with the suspect.
At 1:07 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Pony Village Mall security requested juveniles to be permanently trespassed for causing problems the day before and told not to come back. An officer responded but couldn’t locate suspects.
At 1:19 p.m. on Newmark Street, an officer warned a subject for trespass.
At 2:38 p.m. on Newmark Street, an officer was out with a male transient who had been permanently trespassed from location. An officer gave the last warning and advised he will go to jail if contacted again.
Suspicious Conditions
At 1:34 p.m. under the McCullough Bridge, a report was made of two male teenagers riding motorcycles under the McCullough Bridge near construction equipment. Officers responded and was advised by the owner of Brock Construction that the teens had permission to be on the property.
Arrest
At 2:45 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a neighbor asked her to call 9-1-1 regarding a male in her residence that was scaring her. John McAffee, 56, was arrested for criminal trespass 1 and was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Animal at Large
At 9:25 p.m. on Newmark Street, an officer attempted to catch a dog but it wouldn’t come. Animal Control was contacted.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Criminal Trespass
At 2:44 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 2:58 a.m. at Ferry Road Park, a subject was warned for trespass.
At 10:05 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.
Arrests
At 2:53 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jedediah Parks, 60, from North Bend was cited criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
At 9:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jedediah Parks, 60, from North Bend was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody. He was informed to gather his things and be on his way.
Driving Complaint
At 3:15 p.m. on the Hauser passing lanes, a 9-1-1 driving complaint was made of a vehicle passing on the right in the Hauser passing lanes. Several subjects wanted to sign citizen citations on each other over the incident. An officer spoke with all the subjects involved and they were warned over the incident.
Disturbance
At 3:21 p.m. on Ash Street and Montana Avenue, a report was made of two males fighting. Coos Bay Police responded and handled the call as North Bend Police had no one available. The disturbance was verbal only.
Deceased Animal
At 3:40 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Simpson Avenue, a deceased deer was removed from the road by an officer and a message was left for the Street Department.
Hit and Run
At 7:46 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made of a hit and run. An officer responded and a report was taken.
