Wednesday, Dec. 4
Suspicious Subject
At 7:38 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, officers responded to a suspicious subject on the bridge. The subject left the bridge with no issues.
Traffic Stop
At 7:53 a.m. on Meade Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights and dangerous passing.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:59 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer contacted a subjected and informed them they were trespassed from the location.
At 11:42 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded to location and advised subject of trespass.