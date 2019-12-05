{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Suspicious Subject

At 7:38 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, officers responded to a suspicious subject on the bridge. The subject left the bridge with no issues.

Traffic Stop

At 7:53 a.m. on Meade Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights and dangerous passing.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:59 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer contacted a subjected and informed them they were trespassed from the location.

At 11:42 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers responded to location and advised subject of trespass.

