Wednesday, Feb. 19
Traffic Stop
At 7:25 a.m. on Broadway Avenue at 14th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights and for failure to carry current insurance.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:06 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded and both subjects were trespassed from the location.
Theft
At 11:51 a.m. on California Avenue, an officer responded and a report taken for theft.
Disturbance
At 12:33 p.m. in Boynton Park, a report was made of a domestic disturbance in a white SUB parked at Boynton Park. Officers responded and advised verbal only.
Accident
At 3:39 p.m. on Newmark Street, an accident occurred with a vehicle versus a parked vehicle. The accident involved a 2007 Chevy driven by an 89-year-old from Bandon and a parked 2010 Cadillac owned by a 48-year-old from Coos Bay. A report was taken.