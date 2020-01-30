Wednesday, Jan. 29
Criminal Trespass
At 2:17 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 5 p.m. on Waite Street, the Waterfall Clinic requested a subject refusing to leave be trespassed. An officer responded and was unable to locate the subject until the subject returned. The subject was issued a permanent trespass from the Waterfall Clinic.
Driving Complaint
Ata 12:58 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, an off-duty deputy reported an erratic driver headed southbound. An officer located the vehicle southbound on Sherman Avenue. The driver was a 36-year-old from Reedsport and was charged with reckless driving.
Suspicious Subject
At 2:22 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a suspicious male riding a bicycle was also pushing another bicycle. An officer checked the area and was unable to locate.
At 3:28 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a male subject was carrying a large stick, not aggressive but swinging it while walking through the parking lot. An officer responded and checked the property and surrounding areas but was unable to locate.
Animal lost/found
At 3:16 p.m. on Oak Street, a dog was found described as a male gray/tan pit bull with black spots named “Smokey.”
Found Property
At 3:40 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a citizen found a debit card and turned it in to an officer at location.
Threats
At 3:53 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, a bus driver received threats from a parent. An officer responded and stood by while employees returned and escorted their vehicles to leave.
Arrests
At 4:29 p.m. on 11th Court, it was reported that a female was outside violating a restraining order. Officers located the female leaving the area on foot. Katrina Handsaker-Haney, 37, of North Bend was arrested and charged with violating a restraining order and referred for possession. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:30 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway reported a shoplifter and detained and cooperated with the officer who responded. Merchandise was located from Big Lots in the suspect’s possession. Deborah Ann Benson, 54, was arrested on a charge of theft 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
At 4:46 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, courts requested an officer for disorderly conduct who was refusing to leave. An officer responded and contacted the subject. He agreed to leave.
At 7:34 p.m. on California Avenue, officers responded for a call reporting disorderly conduct. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.