Monday, Feb. 3
Disturbance
At 1:25 a.m. on Lombard Street, there was a report of a disturbance. Officers responded and parties were separated.
Accident
At 1:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Oak Street, a vehicle versus a bicyclist accident was reported. The vehicle was a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 72-year-old from Coos Bay. The 27-year-old bicyclist from North Bend was transported to Bah Area Hospital by Bay Cities Ambulance.
At 4:27 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, a two vehicle non-injury accident was reported. It involved a 2016 Honda driven by a 65-year-old from Coos Bay and a black 2018 Kia driven by a 52-year-old of Coos Bay.
Traffic Stop
At 3:15 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Harrison Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.