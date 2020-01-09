Wednesday, Jan. 8
Arrest
At 9 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 59, was cited in lieu of transport to the Coos County Jail on a charge of criminal trespass 2. The subject picked up property and left the area.
At 8:18 p.m. on State Street, Phillip Martin, 52, from North Bend was arrested on charges of domestic harassment, assault 4 domestic, two counts of strangulation, reckless endangering, and felony in possession of firearm. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Accident
At 12:57 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a non-injury accident took place in the parking lot of the location. An officer responded and assisted in exchange of information.
At 2:32 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Ferry Road, a lumber truck versus power pole was reported. Officers responded with Oregon State Police and Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT handled traffic control while OSP handled the truck inspection. NBPD took the report for the accident.