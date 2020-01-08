{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Jan. 7

Disorderly conduct

At 2:38 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject displaying disorderly conduct left upon request.

Traffic stop

At 3:31 p.m. on Virginia Avenue and Myrtle Street, a driver was warned for improper left-hand turn and careless driving.

At 10:28 p.m. on Lincoln Street, a driver was cited for driving while suspended, warned for unsignaled turn, and the vehicle was secured and the driver was advised not to drive.

Drinking in unlicensed premise

At 4:22 p.m. on Newmark Street, an officer responded and warned the subject for drinking in an unlicensed place and was notified of criminal trespass.

Arrest

At 4:38 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Craig Hyatt, 28, of Coos Bay was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and parole violation. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Recovered stolen vehicle

At 7:05 p.m. on Edgewood Drive and Kinney Road, officers responded and recovered a stolen vehicle.

