{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Feb. 13

Traffic Stop

At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Union Avenue, a driver was cited for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Found Property

At 7:58 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, drugs were found and seized by officer for destruction.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:06 a.m. on McPherson Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping in the bushes. Officers contacted the subject. He was permanently trespassed from the location and advised to check in with his parole officer.

Suspicious Subject

At 10:35 a.m. on Buccaneer Lane, a third party reported a suspicious subject going door-to-door asking to buy gold and silver items. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

At 10:38 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Everett Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a subject running down the street telling people to call 9-1-1 because people were chasing him. Officers contacted the subject and he was given a courtesy ride to the Waterfall Clinic.

Civil Problem

At 11:25 a.m. in the North Bend area, a 9-1-1 report was made that his wife left him for another man a couple weeks ago. The caller was warned for misuse of 9-1-1 and advised to call back on the business line if he wanted to speak with an officer. The caller never called back.

Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle

At 12:20 p.m. on Laura Lane, it was reported that an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle led to the theft of sunglasses case from vehicle.

Arrest

At 12:24 p.m. on Marion Avenue, Finley Harris, 24, was arrested off a Myrtle Creek warrant on charges of failure to appear. Harris was cited in lieu of custody.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0