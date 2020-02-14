Thursday, Feb. 13
Traffic Stop
At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Union Avenue, a driver was cited for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Found Property
At 7:58 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, drugs were found and seized by officer for destruction.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:06 a.m. on McPherson Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping in the bushes. Officers contacted the subject. He was permanently trespassed from the location and advised to check in with his parole officer.
Suspicious Subject
At 10:35 a.m. on Buccaneer Lane, a third party reported a suspicious subject going door-to-door asking to buy gold and silver items. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
At 10:38 a.m. on Virginia Avenue and Everett Avenue, a 9-1-1 report was made of a subject running down the street telling people to call 9-1-1 because people were chasing him. Officers contacted the subject and he was given a courtesy ride to the Waterfall Clinic.
Civil Problem
At 11:25 a.m. in the North Bend area, a 9-1-1 report was made that his wife left him for another man a couple weeks ago. The caller was warned for misuse of 9-1-1 and advised to call back on the business line if he wanted to speak with an officer. The caller never called back.
Unauthorized Entry into Motor Vehicle
At 12:20 p.m. on Laura Lane, it was reported that an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle led to the theft of sunglasses case from vehicle.
Arrest
At 12:24 p.m. on Marion Avenue, Finley Harris, 24, was arrested off a Myrtle Creek warrant on charges of failure to appear. Harris was cited in lieu of custody.