Tuesday, Feb. 18
Welfare Check
At 6:26 a.m. on Stephanie Lane, a report was made that her neighbor’s car alarm was going off inside the garage. An officer contacted the neighbor’s emergency contact, who said they will check on the subject.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:30 a.m. on Pine Street, it was reported that a suspicious subject on a bike officers were looking for was seen behind her house. The information was relayed to an officer, who advised they were not looking for anybody at this time.
At 7:41 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, an officer was flagged down regarding a suspicious subject walking in the area of the high school. There was no crime. The subject walks that path every day and was not doing anything wrong, the report read.
At 7:49 a.m. on Marion Avenue, it was reported that a suspicious subject was trying to get into the laundry room at apartment complex. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Line Down
At 7:45 a.m. on Meade Avenue and California Avenue, multiple reports came in of a line down. An officer responded and located two Verizon lines down in the roadway. They were moved to the sidewalk. Information was relayed to the utility company.
You have free articles remaining.
Theft
At 9:59 a.m. on Pine Street, a theft of a propane tank off trailer was reported. The report was taken for theft 2 and criminal mischief.
Abandoned Vehicle
At 10:41 a.m. on Pine Street, an officer was out with an abandoned vehicle at location and tagged it for tow.
At 10:41 a.m. on Clark Street and Pine Street, an abandoned boat was reported.
At 10:41 a.m. on Clark Street and Pine Street, an officer was out with an abandoned Ford. Information was added for volunteers to red tag it.
Traffic Stop
At 3:11 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 14th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.