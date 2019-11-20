{{featured_button_text}}

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Criminal Mischief

At 8:20 a.m. on Maple Leaf Street, damage was done to window at a business. Report taken.

Criminal Trespass

At 2:44 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a male transient refused to leave property. An officer responded and was unable to locate the subject who left prior to the officer’s arrival.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Disturbance

At 2:47 p.m. on Connecticut Avenue and Maple Street, a male on a bike and female walking were yelling at each other. Officers responded and checked the area but were unable to locate.

Theft

At 3:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Bonnie Kincaid, 54, was cited in lieu of transport on a charge of theft 3.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
1