Tuesday, Nov. 19
Criminal Mischief
At 8:20 a.m. on Maple Leaf Street, damage was done to window at a business. Report taken.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:44 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a male transient refused to leave property. An officer responded and was unable to locate the subject who left prior to the officer’s arrival.
Disturbance
At 2:47 p.m. on Connecticut Avenue and Maple Street, a male on a bike and female walking were yelling at each other. Officers responded and checked the area but were unable to locate.
Theft
At 3:10 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Bonnie Kincaid, 54, was cited in lieu of transport on a charge of theft 3.