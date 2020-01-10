Thursday, Jan. 9
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:01 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a disorderly conduct subject in front of location confronting another person. Officers contacted him at Rite Aid and warned him for disorderly conduct.
Arrest
At 10:46 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, Brandon Lee, 35, was arrested on charges of theft 2, theft 3 and criminal trespass 2 on two North Bend Police Department warrants. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 10:19 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, Shannon Rogers, 40, from North Bend was arrested on a charge of violation of a court order and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Accident
At 11:24 a.m. on 12th Street and Broadway Avenue, a two-vehicle injury accident was reported involving a 2006 Ford Focus driven by a 25-year-old from North Bend and a blue 2013 Toyota Prius driven by a 48-year-old from Bandon. Both drivers were transported to Bay Area Hospital and vehicles towed by Expert Towing. The driver of the Ford Focus was warned for failure to yield right of way and making a dangerous right turn.
Theft
At 3:56 p.m. on Inland Court, theft of services was reported after subjects placed trash in dumpster.
Suicidal Subject
At 8:35 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, officers responded to a call for a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital.