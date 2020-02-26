Monday, Feb. 24
Accident
At 11:53 a.m. on Newmark Street and Ash Street, a motor vehicle accident was reported and officers responded. It involved a 25-year-old driving a 2009 white Ford Crown Victoria and a 62-year-old from California driving a 2010 silver Ford Expedition. A report was taken.
Arrest
At 12:24 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers checked the area for a teen needing trespass from the market and the market wanted to pursue charges for an earlier theft. Colin Jeske, 18, from North Bend, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of theft 3.
Illegal Camping
At 12:59 p.m. on Colorado Avenue, officers responded to illegal camping and left a business card on the tent. They were able to locate the subjects and advised them of trespass.
Traffic Stop
At 3:12 p.m. on 16th Street and Everett Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
At 3:43 p.m. on Highway 42 and Birch Street, a driver was warned for failure to yield to bus safety lights.
Criminal Trespass
At 11:10 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, an officer responded and a subject was warned for a second time for sleeping on the steps.