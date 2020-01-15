Tuesday, Jan. 14
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:56 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to a call for suspicious conditions and took a report. The juvenile involved will be referred to the Juvenile Department.
Arrest
At 10:36 a.m. on 11th Court, Michelle Lynn Smith, 44, was arrested for assault 4 domestic and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 4:54 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Michael Price, 48, of Coos Bay was arrested by Coquille Police and transported to Coos County Jail.
Fraud
At 12:51 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, it was reported that a scam phone call was made from a male subject posting as a Coos County Sheriff’s Office deputy telling people they missed jury duty and have to buy a gift card at Walmart to send or they’ll go to jail. The CCSO was notified and logged the information at this time. The victim did not send any money.
Parking Complaint
At 2:44 p.m. on 16th Street, a parking complaint was made and the School Resource Officer responded. The vehicle parked there agreed to move. It was requested for increased patrol when school gets out due to ongoing problem.
Traffic Stop
At 3:05 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 13th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for school bus safety lights.
Animal Complaint
At 3:47 p.m. on Oregon Avenue, it was reported that a feral cat was sick on the porch. An officer responded and advised the caller of his options.