Sunday, Feb. 9
Criminal Trespass
At 9:53 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
Disturbance
At 11:51 a.m. on Winsor Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance. It was verbal only and parties were separated before officers arrived.
At 2:38 p.m. on Marion Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance. It was logged for information.
Criminal Mischief
At 3:01 p.m. on O’Connell Street and Sherman Avenue, a subject was warned for an open container.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Welfare Check
At 10:21 a.m. on Florida Avenue, a request was made for a welfare check. Officers responded and the subject was transported by Bay Cities Ambulance.
Arrest
At 10:53 a.m. on Ohio Avenue, Sarah Gulotta, 27, of Coos Bay was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 1 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 7
Arrest
At 12:12 a.m. on Ash Street, Alicia Cross, 30, of Coos Bay was arrested after North Bend Police located the wanted subject and served a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for her arrest. She is being referred for possession of meth. Cross was transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:58 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Craig Hyatt, 29, of Coos Bay was arrested after Pony Village Mall security requested an officer for a previously trespassed male transient in Sears dumpster. Hyatt was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
Criminal Trespass
At 3:14 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 11:30 a.m. on Marion Avenue, the VA Clinic requested a belligerent male be trespassed. Officers contacted the subject who had been previously trespassed and warned the subject of that trespass. The subject left and displayed disorderly conduct at the bus stop. He was warned for his behavior and reminded of his permanent trespass from the VA Clinic.
Suspicious Subject
At 8:33 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that while servicing a propane tank, a transient was observed with a lighter sitting near it. An officer checked the area but were unable to locate. Quality Inn advised and suggested to secure area and cameras.
At 9:14 a.m. on Highway 101, it was reported that a transient was hiding a large item under coat that resembled a long gun. An officer located the subject and the item was a long umbrella.
Disturbance
At 12:32 p.m. on Everett Avenue, it was reported that possible intoxicated driver left the area and a fight was in progress. Officers responded and the victim with an injury didn’t want to pursue charges.