Sunday, Jan. 5
Arrest
At 8:54 a.m. on Everett Avenue, Coos Bay Police served two North Bend Police warrants for Benjamin Pallas, 34, of Lakeside for the original charge of burglary 1 and unlawful possession of meth.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Arrest
At 1:25 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Florida Avenue, Melissa Lucas, 37, of Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of disorderly conduct 2 and will be referred to the district attorney’s office on a charge of possession of meth.
At 11:05 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a male customer who was advised to leave the business for spitting in reporting person's face. A report was taken for harassment and Elliott Dashiell Charles, 40, was cited and released on a charge of harassment in lieu of transportation to the Coos County Jail.
At 12:20 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant on Robert Harris, 37, on a charge of unlawful possession of meth.
Disorderly conduct
At 7:41 a.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was repeatedly walking into the roadway, dancing or yelling. Officers located him near the KFC and warned him for disorderly conduct.
Patrol check
At 8:18 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, there was a report of a subject making a mess at location going through trash. Officer contacted the subject who agreed to clean up the mess. The male subject was also delivered two trespasses.
Juvenile problem
At 12:04 p.m. on McPherson Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a report was made of a female teenager running in front of an approaching car at location and a male teen pulled her from the road. There was a one-hour time delay of the report. Officers responded and checked the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
Suspicious subject
At 2:12 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male subject in hospital scrubs was refusing to leave. Officers responded and provided a courtesy ride for the subject who was dropped off at the entrance to Lakeside.
Friday, Jan. 3
Disorderly conduct
At 8:56 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Delaware Avenue, two reports were made of a female in roadway yelling at passing traffic. Officers contacted the subject at Union and Maryland and warned her for disorderly conduct.
Accident
At 9:56 a.m. on McPherson Avenue and Montana Avenue, a 2004 Saturn driven by a 17-year-old of Coos Bay collided with a bicycle operated by a 35-year-old from North Bend. The bicyclist was transported to Bay Area Hospital. No citations issued.
At 12:48 p.m. on Newmark Street and Cedar Street, a report was made of a car accident earlier.
Criminal mischief
At 10:38 a.m. on Grant Street, a female suspect from earlier was now throwing things at the house near location. She was warned for disorderly conduct. The homeowner later called to report damage to property.
Criminal trespass
At 11:48 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, a male transient who has been permanently trespassed from the business was on scene and urinated on the building. An officer responded.
Arrest
At 1:51 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Wall Street, Jessica Dixon, 29, was taken into custody on a charge of probation violation and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 3:05 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, The Mill Casino-Hotel security requested an officer respond for male guest for disorderly conduct. The subject was detained in the parking lot and was previously trespassed from the casino. Michael Lewis Mueller, 60, of North Bend was cited on a charge of criminal trespass in lieu of custody.
At 5:44 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Cambryn Smith, 42, of Pilot Rock was cited and released on Umatilla County warrant on a charge of failure to appear on the original charge of DUII. He was also warned for improper left turn and failure to carry insurance.