{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Accident

At 7:31 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Clark Street, a motor vehicle accident was reported and officers responded with North Bend Medical. An ocean beaches sign was damaged. The driver of vehicle one, a 50-year-old from Coos Bay, was issued a citation for dangerous left turn. The driver of vehicle two, an 18-year-old from North Bend, had their vehicle towed by Mast Brothers.

Counterfeit Money

At 12:22 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a counterfeit bill was turned in at the North Bend Police Department. An officer seized it for destruction.

Shoplifter

At 4:18 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a shoplifter reportedly left Safeway. It was reported that the 13-year-old returned to Pony Village Mall. Officers contacted the subject and Safeway did not want to pursue charges for the theft 3. The juvenile was issued a permanent trespass from Safeway. Pony Village Mall released the juvenile to a parent on scene.

Theft

At 9:39 p.m. on 13th Street, theft of services was reported. Officers responded and a family member paid the cab fare.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0