Wednesday, Jan. 22
Accident
At 7:31 a.m. on Broadway Avenue and Clark Street, a motor vehicle accident was reported and officers responded with North Bend Medical. An ocean beaches sign was damaged. The driver of vehicle one, a 50-year-old from Coos Bay, was issued a citation for dangerous left turn. The driver of vehicle two, an 18-year-old from North Bend, had their vehicle towed by Mast Brothers.
Counterfeit Money
At 12:22 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a counterfeit bill was turned in at the North Bend Police Department. An officer seized it for destruction.
You have free articles remaining.
Shoplifter
At 4:18 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a shoplifter reportedly left Safeway. It was reported that the 13-year-old returned to Pony Village Mall. Officers contacted the subject and Safeway did not want to pursue charges for the theft 3. The juvenile was issued a permanent trespass from Safeway. Pony Village Mall released the juvenile to a parent on scene.
Theft
At 9:39 p.m. on 13th Street, theft of services was reported. Officers responded and a family member paid the cab fare.