Sunday, Dec. 1
Arrest
At 1:10 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Vermont Avenue, Jessica Dixon, 30, of North Bend was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail for probation violation and will be referred for possession of meth.
At 1:17 a.m. on Washington Avenue and Sherman Avenue, Amber Kinsey, 35, of North Bend was stopped for DUII alcohol and reckless driving.
At 2:45 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Tina Moessinger, 37, was cited and released for criminal trespass 2.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Arrest
At 12:52 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive, Stephanie Tichnell, 30, of Coos Bay was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on original charges for criminal trespass 1 and theft 3.
At 2:19 a.m. on Chester Street and Commercial Street, Danielle Espinoza, 44, of North Bend was cited and released for DUII and reckless driving.
At 6:43 p.m. on Pine Street, Milisa Sapp, 42, of Coquille was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of disorderly conduct 2.
Friday, Nov. 29
Alarm
At 7:03 p.m. on Newmark Street, a business alarm went off. An officer advised the owner on scene.
Thursday, November 28
Arrest
At 10:43 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Mark Dixon, 31, was cited in lieu of transport for criminal trespass 2. He is referred to the District Attorney’s Office for theft 3.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Arrest
At 8:19 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Yew Street, a report was made of a subject acting erratic at location. The subject drove off while officers responded and eluded north on Highway 101. North Bend Police were assisted by Coos County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Confederated Tribal Police, and Coos Bay Police. Brandon Martinez, 37, from Westminster, Calif. was arrested for reckless driving. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail and his vehicle impounded. Tow letter was sent to registered owner.
At 4:15 p.m. on Marion Avenue and 11th Street, Kyle Golden, 35, of Coos Bay was arrested for driving while suspended. Display license plates were seized to be sent to Beaverton Police. The vehicle was impounded.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a 911 report was made on a male bleeding from the head walking north from the area of location. Officers responded. The subject did not want to report a crime and refused medical attention.