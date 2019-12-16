Sunday, Dec. 15
Suspicious subject
At 10:39 a.m. on Oak Street and 13th Street, it was reported that three subjects were walking down the street looking at people’s yards. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.
Public assist
At 1:34 p.m. on Newmark Street, it was reported that a woman trespassed and abandoned her dogs on his property. An officer contacted the caller and an alert was added for the suspect to be permanently trespassed if contacted. The caller will take the dogs to the shelter on Tuesday.
Traffic stop
At 2:45 p.m. on Ash Street and Newmark Street, a driver was warned for multiple violations, primarily for failure to yield to a pedestrian in the crosswalk.
Driving complaint
At 3:27 p.m. on Newmark and Oak Street, a caller complained that a subject was driving recklessly while on a cell phone with a child in the car.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Disorderly conduct
At 1:41 a.m. on Newmark Street and Ash Street, a male subject riding a skateboard down the middle of Newmark was warned for disorderly conduct.
Accident
At 10:12 a.m. on Brussells Street and Newmark Street, a 911 report was made of a non-injury two-vehicle accident involving a 50-year-old from North Bend and an 87-year-old from Coos Bay.
Suspicious conditions
At 2:43 p.m. on State Street, it was reported that a neighbor’s door was open and didn’t appear that anyone was home. An officer responded and had negative contact at the residence or by phone. The door was resecured.
At 3:06 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 report was made of a subject locked inside the bathroom for several hours at location. It was not as reported. The door was locked but nobody was inside.