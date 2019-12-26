Wednesday, Dec. 25
Casual Contact
At 9:23 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, an officer observed a previously trespassed subject enter the location on foot. The subject was warned to stay off property.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:42 p.m. on Pacific Avenue, a report was made of subjects being seen entering a yard vacant of residence. An officer responded and contacted five subjects who agreed to leave the property.
Tuesday, December 24
Arrest
At 10:48 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Mark Dixon, 31, of North Bend was cited and released for criminal trespass 2.