Sunday, Dec. 29

Mental subject

At 8:57 a.m. on California Avenue, officers and mental health responded to a subject having mental issues.

Public Assist

At 10:48 a.m. on Bayview Avenue, an officer collected medications from a caller’s house and disposed it in the medication box in the police department’s lobby.

Theft

At 3:08 p.m. on 16th Street, an officer responded to a report of theft.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Theft

At 12:05 p.m. at Union Avenue and California Avenue, someone reported property missing after leaving it at location. An officer assisted him in locating two of the three bags. A report was taken on a stolen backpack.

Friday, Dec. 27

Hit and run

At 9:01 a.m. on Harrison Avenue, officers responded to a hit and run.

Mental subject

At 10:26 a.m. on Inland Drive, officers responded to information provided on the business line number where the management at Inland Point called.

