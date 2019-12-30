Sunday, Dec. 29
Mental subject
At 8:57 a.m. on California Avenue, officers and mental health responded to a subject having mental issues.
Public Assist
At 10:48 a.m. on Bayview Avenue, an officer collected medications from a caller’s house and disposed it in the medication box in the police department’s lobby.
Theft
At 3:08 p.m. on 16th Street, an officer responded to a report of theft.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Theft
At 12:05 p.m. at Union Avenue and California Avenue, someone reported property missing after leaving it at location. An officer assisted him in locating two of the three bags. A report was taken on a stolen backpack.
Friday, Dec. 27
Hit and run
At 9:01 a.m. on Harrison Avenue, officers responded to a hit and run.
Mental subject
At 10:26 a.m. on Inland Drive, officers responded to information provided on the business line number where the management at Inland Point called.