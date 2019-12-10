Monday, Dec. 9
Traffic Stop
At 3:06 a.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, a driver was stopped for driving uninsured and warned for speed. Their vehicle was impounded by Expert Towing and entered into LEDS as impounded.
Arrest
At 3:48 a.m. on Myrtle Street and Virginia Avenue, Brandy Colleen Pembroke, 45, of Coos Bay was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant for the original charge of unlawful possession of meth.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:28 a.m. on California Avenue, a suspect was contacted and warned for disorderly conduct.
Theft
At 10:55 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer responded to a theft call and looked at the security video to get a description of the subject. The officer also estimated how much everything was worth.