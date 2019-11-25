{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Nov. 24

Arrest

At 9:39 a.m. on California Avenue, Eugene Police served a North Bend Police Department warrant for Melanie Ruth Mendorf, 57, of Corvallis on the original charges of committing a class B felony, unlawful use of a weapon, and menacing.

Criminal Trespass

At 5:47 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Mill Casino security requested an officer for a male guest refusing to leave. The officer arrived and security updated them that the subject left and was arguing with female officers in the area. The subject was located near Ken Ware Chevrolet and issued one year trespass per Mill security.

Criminal Mischief

At 9:36 a.m. on Montana Avenue, a window was broken out of his shed in the backyard. A report was taken.

Disorderly Conduct

At 12:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and Clark Street, a 911 call was made regarding a male subject yelling at the caller while he was parked for hitting him with his vehicle. Officers contacted the male subject, who advised he is fine and was warned for disorderly conduct.

Saturday, Nov. 23

DUII

At 2:19 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Stanton Avenue, a driver was referred for reckless driving, reckless endangering, and DUII.

Criminal Trespass

At 4:22 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, John Bowen, 64, was cited in lieu of transport for criminal trespass. The subject gathered belongings and moved onto sidewalk.

Arrest

At 5:28 p.m. on California Avenue, Oregon State Police served a North Bend Police warrant to Ronald Shane Lowe, 58, for the charge of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

