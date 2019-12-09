Sunday, Dec. 8
Traffic Stop
At 12:48 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a driver was found driving while suspended and expired registration.
At 2:33 a.m. on State Street and Tremont Avenue, a driver was cited for driving while suspended, driving uninsured and warned for improper left turn.
Arrest
At 1:12 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Steven Johnson, 35, from Coquille was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol level was reportedly .18 percent.
Theft
At 7:13 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, security requested an officer for guest reporting a missing item from bag. The officer contacted the subject regarding the complaint and warned in reference for his behavior. The subject left the property.
At 12:29 p.m. on 15th Street, someone reported that a delivered package was not there and mailboxes were open. An officer contacted the caller and a report was taken.
Shots Fired
At 7:37 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report was made that approximately six shots were heard. Officers heard them as well coming from the Bay Area and two other citizens heard the shots coming from further away on the bay. Subjects possibly duck hunters.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:11 a.m. on McPherson Avenue, an employee reported criminal mischief to loading dock. An officer responded and there was a request for extra patrols. A report was taken.
At 1:25 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, an individual reported trash dumped in back of location. An officer responded and subjects camping there were warned not to on private property. They agreed to leave. Extra patrol was requested.
Disturbance
At 8:45 a.m. on Newmark Street, a report was made requesting officers at location for argument. Officers responded and advised that it was verbal only. The subjects were separated to cool off.
At 10:44 a.m. on Montana Avenue, someone requested to speak with an officer regarding dispute that occurred at location. An officer responded and advised the dispute was verbal only. The subject will contact the other subject about moving their property out.
Parking Complaint
At 8:51 a.m. on Meade Avenue, a report was made of a vehicle parked across from location causing ongoing problems in regards with trying to leave the driveway. An officer responded and confirmed that the vehicle was parked on the wrong side or in the yellow zone. Registered owners were warned they can be cited if this continues. Owners moved the vehicle.
Hit and Run
At 9:33 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, waste water employee reported damage to gate at location. An officer responded and confirmed damage due to hit and run from a vehicle traveling on Sherman Avenue that went off the road and through the fence. A report was taken.
Welfare Check
At 10:09 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a male at location looks lost. An officer responded and contacted the subject, providing courtesy transport to Bay Area Hospital.
Found Property
At 1:36 p.m. on Marion Avenue, a needle from a syringe was found. It was seized and disposed of by officer.
Criminal Trespass
At 1:59 p.m. on Oak Street, it was requested that a subject be trespassed who was found trying to take items from shed but left on foot. Officers checked surrounding area but were unable to locate.
At 5:18 p.m. on Newmark Street, Skin Deep Tanning requested an intoxicated subject in the laundry be trespassed. Officers contacted the subject who agreed to leave.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Arrest
At 2:10 a.m. on 12th Street and Broadway Avenue, Craig Hyatt, 28, from Coos Bay was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail on a North Bend Police warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of unlawful possession of meth.
At 6:38 p.m. on Newmark Street, Troy Boyer, 54, from Coos Bay was cited and released for criminal trespass 2.
Traffic Stop
At 5:20 a.m. in Simpson Park, a driver was cited for speeding 52 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour area and driving without a license. The license had been seized and sent to DMV. Someone will be picking the subject up.
Code Violation
At 9:55 a.m. on Garfield Street, it was reported that possible diesel fuel was in the roadway. An officer responded and confirmed there may be residual fuel from a work truck parked there. There was negative contact with the owner. An officer checked back later and fuel was no longer there.