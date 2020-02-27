Tuesday, Feb. 25
Criminal Trespass
At 10:45 a.m. on 12th Street, a resident requested that a male subject on the property be trespassed after refusing to leave when asked. Officers responded and located the subject walking away on Ash Street. The subject was issued a permanent trespass.
At 4:16 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, a subject was warned of trespass.
Traffic Stop
At 10:58 a.m. on Ash Street and 13th Street, a vehicle almost struck an officer on a trespass call at location. A 73-year-old male from Coos Bay was cited for careless driving.
Alarm
At 1:35 p.m. on Airport Lane, an officer responded to an alarm but no one was in the elevator. The elevator seems to be working. Unknown reason for the alarm.
You have free articles remaining.
Animal Complaint
At 1:58 p.m. on Fir Street, an officer responded and warned a subject for nuisance dog at large.
Disturbance
At 2:14 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for disorderly conduct.
Disorderly Conduct
At 3:01 p.m. on Newmark Street, officers responded and warned subject for disorderly conduct and trespass.
Minor in Possession
At 8:57 p.m. on Oak Street, a juvenile was returned to their mother and will be referred to the Juvenile Department for minor in possession of tobacco and marijuana.