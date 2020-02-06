{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Feb. 5

Criminal Trespass

At 3:06 p.m. on Wall Street, officers responded and advised subjects involved.

At 9:09 p.m. on Pony Creek Road, a subject was warned for disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Accident

At 6:12 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, an accident was reported involving a 2011 Toyota driven by a 92-year-old from Coos Bay. The vehicle was towed by North Bend Towing.

Alarm

At 6:27 p.m. on Waite Street, a report was made of a panic alarm. Officers responded. It was employee error.

