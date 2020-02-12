Tuesday, Feb. 11
Criminal Trespass
At 2:50 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, officers responded and nothing was taken. The subject was warned for criminal trespass.
At 9:08 a.m. on Public Square Court, an officer responded and warned subject for trespass. No medical issues.
At 12:37 p.m. on Newmark Street, a report was made of a transient on the back side of the building. An officer contacted the subject and issued a permanent trespass. The subject agreed to leave.
At 8:10 p.m. on Newmark Street, a subject was warned for trespass.
Traffic Stop
At 7:38 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Line Down
At 10:29 a.m. on Madrona Street and Virginia Avenue, an officer responded and moved the cable line out of the roadway. Charter was advised.
Accident
At 12:10 p.m. on Brussells Street and Pony Creek Road, a non-injury accident occurred involving a 2015 Toyota driven by a 22-year-old from Coos Bay and also involved a new Toyota operated by a 56-year-old from Florence. Vehicle 2 was towed by Expert Towing.
Disturbance
At 7:39 p.m. on Everett Avenue, a report was made of a disturbance. Officers responded. It was verbal only.