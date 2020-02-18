{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Feb. 17

Criminal Trespass

At 12:13 a.m. at Pony Creek Road, a subject was warned for trespass.

At 1:25 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a subject was warned for trespass.

Arrests

At 3:24 a.m. on California Avenue, Daniel Duran, 60, of Coos Bay was arrested on charges of parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender. The subject was issued a citation for drinking in an unlicensed premise.

At 10:55 a.m. on Newmark Street, Jed Parks, 59, of North Bend was arrested after an officer observed a male subject trespassing at location. He was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 2 and the subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Found Property

At 8:36 a.m. at Myrtle Street, a firearm was found at a residence. An officer responded and the firearm was surrendered to the officer for safekeeping.

