Monday, Nov. 25
Driving Complaint
At 9:46 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, officers were unable to locate a vehicle in the area.
Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com.
