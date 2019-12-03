{{featured_button_text}}

Monday, Dec. 2

Arrest

At 1:16 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Jed Parks, 59, was cited in lieu of custody for criminal trespass 2. The subject was released on citation. A second arrest was made for Christopher Beltran, 47, for criminal trespass 2. He was also released on citation.

At 2:07 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Randy Morgan, 49, of North Bend was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on probation violation.

At 3:40 p.m. on Brussells Street and Newmark Street, Michael Leroy Behrens, 69, was arrested on a Washington County Sheriff’s Office warrant for contempt of stalking order. The subject was transported to Coos County Jail.

Found Property

At 1:43 p.m. on Oak Street and Connecticut Avenue, the North Bend Street Department found a check in the catch drain at location. Officer seized item and will attempt to contact owner.

