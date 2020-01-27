{{featured_button_text}}

Sunday, Jan. 26

Theft

At 8:41 a.m. on Brussells Street, an officer responded to a call about a theft. A report was taken.

Animal at Large

At 9:33 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, animal control responded and received the dog.

Found Property

At 10:48 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found keys at Pony Village Cinema.

At 11:21 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, three pairs of glasses were found at Pony Village Cinema.

At 11:22 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, miscellaneous items were found at Pony Village Cinema.

At 11:23 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found earrings, black bag, and two umbrellas at Pony Village Cinema.

At 11:24 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found miscellaneous clothing and multiple hats at Pony Village Cinema.

At 11:25 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a purple coat was found at Pony Village Cinema.

Welfare Check

At 1:34 a.m. on Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue, an officer responded and warned the subject not to lie in the road.

Disturbance

At 7:27 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a report of disturbance was made and officers responded. Parties were separated.

Suicidal Subject

At 7:03 p.m. on Lombard Street, a welfare check was requested on a possible suicidal subject. Officers made contact with the subject at work who said they are not suicidal.

Criminal Trespass

At 8:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a request was made to trespass subject from property. Officers responded and trespassed the subject who also needed medical attention and transported them to Bay Area Hospital.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Disorderly Conduct

At 8:06 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, officers responded and warned subject of disorderly conduct.

Shots Fired

At 8:36 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything.

Fraud

At 12:27 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, unauthorized use of a credit card was reported.

Suspicious Subject

At 3:12 p.m. on Oak Street, an officer responded and discovered the subject was visually impaired and looking at the house.

Traffic Hazard

At 4:29 p.m. on Tremont Avenue and Newmark Street, an officer responded and a report was taken. The Street Department was able to get the manhole cover back on.

Friday, Jan. 24

Theft

At 3:09 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made of a stolen cellphone.

At 6:25 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, an officer responded and gave the phone number of a place for her to call. Report taken.

Criminal Trespass

At 7:04 a.m. on Cedar Street, an officer responded and advised subject of resources in the area.

At 8:13 a.m. at Janes House, an officer advised a subject of permanent trespass.

Illegal Camping

At 8:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded and the camp was abandoned.

Violation of Court Order

At 9:15 a.m. on California Avenue, an officer spoke with the subject. A report was taken.

At 12:10 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, an officer responded and gave information on how to get a restraining order.

Arrest

At 3:27 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Danny O’Dell, 31, from Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of theft 3, criminal trespass 1 and parole violation detainer.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0