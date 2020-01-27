Sunday, Jan. 26
Theft
At 8:41 a.m. on Brussells Street, an officer responded to a call about a theft. A report was taken.
Animal at Large
At 9:33 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, animal control responded and received the dog.
Found Property
At 10:48 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found keys at Pony Village Cinema.
At 11:21 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, three pairs of glasses were found at Pony Village Cinema.
At 11:22 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, miscellaneous items were found at Pony Village Cinema.
At 11:23 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found earrings, black bag, and two umbrellas at Pony Village Cinema.
At 11:24 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, found miscellaneous clothing and multiple hats at Pony Village Cinema.
At 11:25 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a purple coat was found at Pony Village Cinema.
Welfare Check
At 1:34 a.m. on Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue, an officer responded and warned the subject not to lie in the road.
Disturbance
At 7:27 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a report of disturbance was made and officers responded. Parties were separated.
Suicidal Subject
At 7:03 p.m. on Lombard Street, a welfare check was requested on a possible suicidal subject. Officers made contact with the subject at work who said they are not suicidal.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:28 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a request was made to trespass subject from property. Officers responded and trespassed the subject who also needed medical attention and transported them to Bay Area Hospital.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:06 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, officers responded and warned subject of disorderly conduct.
Shots Fired
At 8:36 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, officers checked the area and were unable to locate anything.
Fraud
At 12:27 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, unauthorized use of a credit card was reported.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:12 p.m. on Oak Street, an officer responded and discovered the subject was visually impaired and looking at the house.
Traffic Hazard
At 4:29 p.m. on Tremont Avenue and Newmark Street, an officer responded and a report was taken. The Street Department was able to get the manhole cover back on.
Friday, Jan. 24
Theft
At 3:09 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, a report was made of a stolen cellphone.
At 6:25 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, an officer responded and gave the phone number of a place for her to call. Report taken.
Criminal Trespass
At 7:04 a.m. on Cedar Street, an officer responded and advised subject of resources in the area.
At 8:13 a.m. at Janes House, an officer advised a subject of permanent trespass.
Illegal Camping
At 8:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, an officer responded and the camp was abandoned.
Violation of Court Order
At 9:15 a.m. on California Avenue, an officer spoke with the subject. A report was taken.
At 12:10 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, an officer responded and gave information on how to get a restraining order.
Arrest
At 3:27 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Danny O’Dell, 31, from Coos Bay was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on charges of theft 3, criminal trespass 1 and parole violation detainer.