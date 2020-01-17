Thursday, Jan. 16
Suspicious Subject
At 5:56 a.m. on California Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping at location. The subject left upon request.
Counterfeit Money
At 8:35 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a counterfeit $50 bill was reported.
You have free articles remaining.
Traffic Stop
At 3:11 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Arrest
At 3:40 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a vehicle versus pole accident was reported. The driver left the scene. Officers pursued the driver on foot, who had been driving an uninsured GMC which was impounded. Douglas S. Huntley, 34, from Coos Bay was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver, interfering with police officer, eluding on foot, disorderly conduct, DUII, and also tampering with physical evidence.