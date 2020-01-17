{{featured_button_text}}

Thursday, Jan. 16

Suspicious Subject

At 5:56 a.m. on California Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping at location. The subject left upon request.

Counterfeit Money

At 8:35 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a counterfeit $50 bill was reported.

Traffic Stop

At 3:11 p.m. on Broadway Avenue and 16th Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Arrest

At 3:40 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a vehicle versus pole accident was reported. The driver left the scene. Officers pursued the driver on foot, who had been driving an uninsured GMC which was impounded. Douglas S. Huntley, 34, from Coos Bay was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver, interfering with police officer, eluding on foot, disorderly conduct, DUII, and also tampering with physical evidence.

